Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tenaris by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tenaris by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 8.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after buying an additional 565,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 254,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,159. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

