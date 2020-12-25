Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.25. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $30,230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.