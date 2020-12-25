Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sharps Compliance also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

SMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

