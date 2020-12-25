Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million.

Several analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $633.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

