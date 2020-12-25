Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

