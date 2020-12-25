Zacks: Analysts Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.05). Navistar International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,765,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,766,000. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 395,015 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.01 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.95 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

