Zacks: Analysts Expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Caleres reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Caleres by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Caleres by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 192,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.40. Caleres has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

