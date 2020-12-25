Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,040,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

