Zacks: Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRB shares. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AMRB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 23,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

