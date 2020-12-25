Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.94). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,611.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,478. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.