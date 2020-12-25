Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Travelzoo posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 18,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,118. The company has a market cap of $102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

