Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.94. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

TFI International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.55. 50,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

