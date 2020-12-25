Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.94. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million.
TFI International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.55. 50,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
