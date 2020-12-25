Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,926.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 42,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $5,234,458.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $27,639,780. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Q2 by 203.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Q2 has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

