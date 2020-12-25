Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will report $65.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.99 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $73.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $271.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.56 million to $271.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million.

NMFC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.87 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.