Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,444. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Innoviva by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Innoviva by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.