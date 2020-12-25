Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $878.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

