Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $2.11. Generac reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Argus began coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.20. 811,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

