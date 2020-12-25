Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,564 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 214.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

AXDX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 133,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

