Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YELP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE YELP opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 300,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yelp by 80.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,278 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yelp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,264 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,101 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yelp by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,900 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

