Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.10. Xunlei shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 730,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xunlei by 63.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xunlei by 163.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $411,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

