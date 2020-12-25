XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Trading Up 1,300%

Shares of XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTNY) were up 1,300% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

About XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY)

XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods.

