Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $266.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

