Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

XNCR opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Xencor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Xencor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

