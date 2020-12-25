W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

