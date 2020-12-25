World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 179.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

