Wootrade (WOO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.81 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $1.81 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wootrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00137022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00687919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00181258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00371870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,617,727 tokens. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

Wootrade Token Trading

