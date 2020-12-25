Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

