WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Shares Down 1.9%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $62.76. Approximately 147,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 103,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97.

