Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WGO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.

NYSE:WGO opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 110,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111,596 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

