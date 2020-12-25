WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,381,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.