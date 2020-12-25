Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.65% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $143,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
