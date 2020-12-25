Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.65% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $143,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

