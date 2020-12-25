Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLKP. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

