Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of WDC opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

