Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.77

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $14.32. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 9,435 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 91.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $850,000.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

