Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Veru worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Veru by 22.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 489.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.21. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

