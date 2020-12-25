Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 35,635 Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Qiwi by 15.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 393,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Qiwi by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 100,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Qiwi by 100.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qiwi by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $636.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Qiwi plc has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.99%.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Qiwi has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

