Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,499 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,893 shares during the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUH opened at $14.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

