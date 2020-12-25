Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $421,000 in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of iClick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $654,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $8.48 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.69.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICLK. ValuEngine cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

