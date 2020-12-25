Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $440,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.71% of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

ISRA stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $44.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

