Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $405,000 Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Daseke worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 167.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 156,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

DSKE opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.