Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently:

12/22/2020 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

11/17/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $254.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2020 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $193.00.

11/3/2020 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

11/3/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2020 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $215.00 to $200.00.

11/2/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,185. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $244.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

