Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI):

12/18/2020 – Northwest Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Northwest Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – Northwest Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Northwest Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – Northwest Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/27/2020 – Northwest Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Northwest Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NWBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 246,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

