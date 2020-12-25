Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coupa Software (COUP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) recently:

12/22/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $339.00 to $357.00.

12/22/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $339.00 to $357.00.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $328.00 to $413.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $305.00.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $356.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,038 shares of company stock worth $57,395,772. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $22,193,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

