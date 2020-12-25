WaykiChain (WICC) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $24.68 and $24.43. WaykiChain has a market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00682154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00139837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00362645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00099777 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

