Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $241,043.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $10.58 million and $241,043.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00135464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00685157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00150510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00360841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00064057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00098408 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

