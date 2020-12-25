Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $227.97

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and traded as high as $230.62. Watsco shares last traded at $230.62, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

