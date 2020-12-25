Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $213.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waters by 133.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 230.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $247.09. 48,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.14. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

