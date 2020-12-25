Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.71.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,082,249.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,227,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,223,050. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

