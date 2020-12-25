Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a fair value rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.71.

WMT opened at $143.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,082,249.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,227,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,223,050. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

