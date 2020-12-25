VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) Shares Down 2%

VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 591,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 287,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of £30.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.61 and a current ratio of 16.61.

VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) Company Profile (LON:VRE)

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.